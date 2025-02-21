Ghana Banks Urge Policy Overhaul in Pivotal Talks with New Central Bank Governor

Ghana’s banking sector leaders have laid out an ambitious reform agenda during a high-stakes meeting with the newly appointed Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Abdul Rahman Issahaku, signaling a push to stabilize the financial system amid lingering economic headwinds.

The closed-door summit, described as “collaborative yet urgent” by insiders, tackled long-standing grievances, from restrictive liquidity rules to the ripple effects of global credit downgrades on local banks.

At the heart of discussions was the contentious Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), a policy requiring banks to hold 15% of deposits in reserve at the central bank. Industry executives argued the rule stifles lending and inflates operational costs, particularly for smaller banks. While Dr. Issahaku acknowledged the CRR’s “choking effect,” he stopped short of immediate cuts, pledging instead a phased review to avoid destabilizing monetary policy. “We’re aligned on the need for adjustment, but precision matters,” he stated, noting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) backing for a cautious recalibration.

The banks also spotlighted Ghana’s battered creditworthiness, which has strained correspondent banking ties—a lifeline for international trade. Requests to raise exposure limits on foreign currency accounts (Nostro) received a tentative nod from the Governor, who promised “swift assessments” to ease transaction bottlenecks. Meanwhile, the rise of fintech firms and money transfer operators (MTOs) drew warnings from traditional lenders, who fear unregulated players could trigger foreign exchange (FX) losses. Dr. Issahaku revealed ongoing BoG audits of MTOs but urged collaboration to “close gaps without stifling innovation.”

In a significant concession, the Governor agreed to extend special dispensations for banks holding restructured Cocoa Bonds (COCOBOD) under the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), set to expire in April 2025. With cocoa sector liquidity still shaky, lenders had warned of steep losses if forced to sell bonds at current market rates.

FX market reforms also dominated talks. Banks pressed to scrap a rule mandating mining and oil firms to sell 30% of their foreign earnings directly to the central bank, arguing that channeling these flows through commercial lenders would boost market depth and transparency. Dr. Issahaku, while noncommittal, admitted the current system “needs reevaluation,” hinting at potential reforms to ease cedi pressures.

On agriculture—a sector pivotal to Ghana’s economic revival—the BoG chief rallied support for expanding the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), a state-backed scheme to de-risk farm loans. Banks praised GIRSAL’s impact but called for larger guarantee pools to scale lending. Dr. Issahaku vowed to “double down” on agricultural financing, linking it to food security and inflation reduction.

However, concerns persist over rising Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), now hovering at 18% industry-wide. Bankers urged fiscal measures to tame inflation (currently 23%) and lower borrowing costs, which the Governor tied to broader macroeconomic stability. “Monetary policy alone can’t fix this,” he conceded, stressing the need for synchronized fiscal discipline—a nod to Ghana’s $3 billion IMF bailout commitments.

Looking ahead, the BoG is weighing a tiered licensing regime to ease capital demands on smaller banks and integrating Islamic finance into the mainstream sector. Dr. Issahaku also championed intra-African trade settlements in local currencies, particularly with Nigeria and South Africa, to reduce dollar dependency and shield the cedi from volatility.

The meeting closed with pledges of continued dialogue, though skepticism lingers among analysts. “Goodwill is evident, but execution is key,” remarked Accra-based economist Nana Ama Boateng. “Banks are still nursing wounds from the 2017 sector cleanup. Trust hinges on tangible reforms, not just promises.”

As Ghana navigates its IMF program and debt restructuring, the banking sector’s resilience remains critical. For Dr. Issahaku, the path forward demands balancing prudence with pragmatism—a test of whether collaboration can indeed mend a fragile financial ecosystem.