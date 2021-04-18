The Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has launched Cyber security centre aimed at defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, network and data from malicious attacks. It is also known as information technology security.

The global cyber threat continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with a raising number of data breaches each year. A report by Risk Based security revealed that a shocking 7.9 billion records have been exposed by data breaches in the first nine months of 2019 alone. This figure is more than double (112 percent the number of records exposed in the same period in 2018.

Rev. Professor Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, the president of Ghana Baptist University College, made this known during the cyber security centre launch last Friday at the forecourt of the University in Amakom-Kumasi said with the scale of the cyber threat set to continue to rise, the International Data Corporation predicts that worldwide spending on cyber-security by 2022. Since governments across the globe have responded to the rising cyber threat with guidelines to help organizations implement effective cyber-security practices.

Prof. Adu-Gyamfi, explained the three types of cyber threats, which includes the cyber crime involve groups or single actors targeting systems for financial gain or to cause disruption, and the cyber-attack often involves politically motivated information gathering, saying that the cyber terrorism is intended to undermine electronic system to cause panic.

According to him, Prof. Adu-Gyamfi, Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) want to help fight cyber threat by training people in various organizations in short courses and BSc and MSc in cyber programmes, saying that the college has started affiliation talks with Sunny State University, Ukraine.

Cyber Ghana has other centres in Ghana, of which GBUC is the latest: Sunyani Technical University, Bolgatanga Technical University, Koforidua Technical University and Takoradi Technical University.

Other speakers were Miss Mitilda Freeman Makafui, 2nd Runner-up 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful; Cyber Ghana’s Cyber Security Ambassador and DCOP David Agyeman Agyen, who represented, Mr. Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service.