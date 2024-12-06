Ghana Bar Association Calls for Peace and Rule of Law Ahead of 2024 Elections

As Ghana prepares for its crucial Presidential and Parliamentary elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has issued a heartfelt appeal for peace, tolerance, and adherence to the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

In a statement signed by GBA President Mrs. Efua Ghartey and National Secretary Kwaku Gyau Baffour, the association called on the public and its members to ensure that the elections remain peaceful, free, and fair.

“Dear esteemed members and fellow citizens,” Mrs. Ghartey began, addressing both GBA members and the general public, “Our beloved country, Ghana, goes to the polls to elect a President and various Parliamentarians who will lead the forward march of our nation for the next four years, beginning January 7, 2025.”

She emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and mutual respect during the election period: “As we engage in this democratic exercise, the Ghana Bar Association appeals to all citizens to observe the utmost level of tolerance and restraint, avoiding any actions that could violate the electoral laws or disturb the peace of our nation.”

Mrs. Ghartey further highlighted the importance of integrity and civility: “An election is successful when it is peaceful, free, and fair. Let us conduct ourselves with integrity, respect, and civility, even when opinions differ. Our words and actions reflect not only on ourselves but also on our profession as a whole.”

In recognizing GBA members who are standing for election, she added, “To all our members contesting Parliamentary seats, we commend you for your courage in stepping forward. We wish you the very best as you demonstrate your dedication to public service and commitment to upholding the values of our noble profession.”

Lastly, Mrs. Ghartey urged eligible voters to exercise their civic duty with responsibility: “To all eligible voters, we encourage you to conscientiously exercise your right to vote, fulfilling your civic duty as proud citizens of Ghana. Your vote matters.”

The GBA’s statement is a call to all Ghanaians to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a manner that upholds the nation’s longstanding reputation for democratic peace and stability.