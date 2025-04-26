Ghana Bar Association President, Efua Ghartey, raises possibility for Public Hearing in hearing on Petition to Remove Chief Justice

The President of the Ghana Bar Association, Mrs Efua Ghartey has raised the possibility for a public hearing in the hearing of the Petition to Remove the Chief Justice. She said this at the Mid Year Review Conference of the Ghana Bar Association at Accra on April 26th 2025.

Efua Ghartey said that in spite of the constitutional provisions that said the proceedings should be held in camera, the current circumstances where the petition and all matters related to it were in the public domain, it may serve the country better if the matter was held in public. Efua Ghartey commented also on the sidelines of the Conference that the purpose for the constitutional provisions for the in camera hearing had been defeated in this social media era and justice would not only be done but manifestly be said to be done if we as Ghanaians had live televised hearings. This would rather protect the intergrity of the judiciary she argued. Since these constitutional provisions were also to protect the person against who the petition has been made, the President of the GBA posed the question whether the Chief Justice could elect to have a public hearing. This would amount to the Chief Justice waiving her right to an in camera hearing.

This Petition involving the Removal of the Judiciary has captured the media space in Ghana and the whole country is discussion the Petition and its response which are online.