Ghana Bauxite Company Plans Refinery to Boost Local Industry

The Ghana Bauxite Company Limited (GBC) has announced plans to construct a bauxite refinery at its Awaso operations in the Western North Region, a move expected to significantly enhance value addition in Ghana’s aluminum industry.

General Manager Alexander Gyedu revealed the plans during the inauguration of the company’s new Community Relations Office in Awaso. The proposed refinery will process raw bauxite into alumina, a key material for aluminum production, reducing Ghana’s dependence on foreign refiners while increasing revenue and employment opportunities.

Western North Regional Minister Wilbert Petty Brentum welcomed the initiative, stating it aligns with government plans to develop an integrated aluminum industry. “This project demonstrates our commitment to leveraging local resources to boost industrialization and reduce alumina imports,” Brentum said. He praised GBC’s performance under local ownership since Ofori-Poku Company Limited (OPCL) acquired majority shares in 2022.

Gyedu provided operational updates, noting workforce expansion from 483 employees in 2022 to 1,158 by February 2025. The company has significantly upgraded its equipment fleet, including 42 earth movers and 52 dump trucks, helping increase production from 600,000 tons in 2022 to 1.7 million tons in 2024.

Sefwi Bekwai Paramount Chief Oyeadeeyie Basape Kojo Armah III commended GBC’s improved community engagement under local management, citing the new relations office as evidence of commitment to social development. The company maintains an 80% ownership by OPCL, with Ghana’s government holding 20% through the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation.

The refinery project represents a strategic step in Ghana’s efforts to maximize benefits from its mineral resources through local processing and value addition.