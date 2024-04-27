Ghana Beach Soccer Clubs Step Up Pre-Season Preparations 

The Beach Soccer Clubs Union in Ghana has assured the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of another exciting full-throttle season.

The interim chairman of the Union, Mr. Gyamfi Kusi Awere, reiterated the resolve, focus, and determination of the clubs to make this season even more exciting and competitive than the maiden campaign.

“There are a lot of challenges but that notwithstanding, the teams will intensify their preparations ahead of the 2nd edition which will hopefully kick off in a few weeks “.

The Union is made up of 20 clubs, out of which 14 teams compete in the Premier Beach Soccer League.

The clubs in Zone A are Cheetah BSC, Sea Sharks, Dansoman BSC, Teshie BSC, Nugua BSC, Okere Rangers, Senya Sharks and Layoca whilst Zone B is made up of Keta Sunset Sports, Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Vodza Iron Breakers, Tegbi Oceans Stars, Kedzi Miracle BSC and defending champions Ada Assurance BSC.

The GFA supported each club with GHC 10,000 from the GFA for the 15-week-long season and is hopeful for an increment in that figure as they continue to prepare for the start of the second season.

Already the Volta region has been playing its mini league which will be replicated across the regional Football Associations with a format and timetable to be drawn up by the competitions committee.

The General Secretary of the FA Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo has also assured the clubs that the GFA continues to be fully committed to supporting and developing beach soccer in Ghana.

The clubs are due to meet this week to conclude on final plans for the commencement of the season.

Source GBSCU