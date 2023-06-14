Ghana Beach Soccer League Promises To Be The Best Yet – Clubs Union Chairman

The Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer clubs Union (Ghabscu) has voiced his optimism and excitement ahead of the new league season which kicks off on Saturday 17th June at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

Mr Kusi Gyamfi Awere who is also CEO of Sea Sharks Beach Soccer club, believes that the high energy, all action nature of the game, makes it easily the most riveting and exciting sport on sand.

“When I was first introduced to this sport over 10 years ago by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, I did not know there were so many exciting dimensions to it. Compared to other sports, it’s still relatively young and I am very happy we are back after so many challenges beyond our control”.

The exciting sport makes a big return this weekend at the famous Laboma Beach with Zone 1 teams ready for action following the reconstitution and new format of the national league.

According to Beach Soccer Competitions Chairman Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the season would see the League matches being spread across four centres including Laboma in Accra, Emancipation Beach Keta, Ada, and Senya Bereku.

Beyond the matches on the sand, there would be other activities, side attractions and enough entertainment to occupy visitors and fans alike.

The opening match between Nungua BS and Layoca will kick off at 2pm followed by Okere Rangers vs Senya Sharks. The third match will feature Cheetah BSC vs Dansoman BSC before Sea Sharks engage Teshie United BSC in the final match of week 1.

On Sunday, attention will shift to the exotic Keta Emancipation Beach in the Volta region where Zone 2 will also kick off with the following matches:

Ada Assurance vs Kedzi Miracle BSC – Sunset Sport Keta vs Ocean Stars Tegbi – Havedzi Mighty Warriors vs Vodza Iron Breakers

The President of the Ghana FA Kurt Okraku is expected to lead a hierarchy of football officials to witness the kick off.