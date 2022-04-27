Ghana Beach Soccer to hold maiden FA Cup Competition

The President of the Ghana Football Association along with the FA General Secretary have met with the Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer to discuss the road map which is set to lead to the commencement of full Beach Soccer activities in Ghana.

Regarded as the most exciting sport on sand, Ghana has not witnessed major local or international competition since the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions almost two years ago.

However, with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and reopening of beaches across the country, Ghana Beach Soccer is set to bounce back in the coming weeks.

GFA President Kurt Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah who is Chairman of both the Beach Soccer domestic competitions Committee and the Beach Soccer National Team Committee) discussed the modalities for the commencement of competitive Beach Soccer, development and it’s promotion in Ghana since the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on sports.

The meeting decided that considering the time lost only the Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup will be played to end the 2021/22 which ends on June 30, 2022.

However, the Association will prepare for both the Beach Soccer league and Beach Soccer FA Cup in the 2022/2023 season (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).

The Beach Soccer national team will also be revamped to prepare for future assignments.

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Beach Soccer clubs Union Davies Olenu was also present along with the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Samuel Aboabire, GFA Chief of Staff Michael Osekere and GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

According to Prosper Harrison Addo,Esq. apart from series of preparatory meetings, the GFA will also provide beach soccer balls and other necessary technical and logistical support for clubs.

There are currently 16 Beach Soccer Premier League clubs with the others set to play in Division One Beach Soccer League in regions across the country.

Source: GFA Communications