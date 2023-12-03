Ghana Beach Volleyball Team To Train In RSA Ahead Of 2023 African Games

Ghana’s national Beach Volleyball team is in the Republic of South Africa for a three-week long training camp at the University of Pretoria.

The six-member team left Accra on Friday, December 1 2023 to Johannesburg as part of early preparations that would lead to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The training camp is the initiative of the Ghana Olympic Committee’s (GOC) Paris 2024 application on Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for Athletes (Team Option).

Ghana’s top female athletes Rashaka katadat and Juliana Aryee make up the women’s team, with Paul Akan and Abdul Hameed Ibrahim representing the men’s pair whiles the Technical team is made up of coach Evans Lomotey and Philip Pearce- Pearson who doubles up as team leader.

Ghana’s ladies made their Commonwealth Games debut at the Birmingham 2022 edition and would be hoping to use that experience to greater impact when they head to the Olympics next summer.

The training is also timey for the African Games to be hosted in Ghana next year.

The world acclaimed High Performance Center in South Africa is a preferred destination for top athletes and teams from around the world.