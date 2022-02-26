Ghana: Bear with us on new fares -Transport operators

Road Transport Operators in the three

coastal districts of the Volta Region are appealing to commuters for

compliance with new fares effective Saturday, February 26.

The transporters earlier concluded negotiations on increment in fares

pegging the percentage increase at 15 per cent for shared taxis,

intra-city (tro-tro) and intercity (long distance).

Some operators who spoke to the Ghana New Agency said though

they expected about 20-30 per cent increment in the fares due to

factors including high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles,

increase in cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants, they were

apprehensive of the compliance level from commuters.

Mr Besah Tudzi, a taxi driver who plies Anloga-Sogakope said the

government should have instituted some measures to cushion the

transport industry which he said had been one of the most affected in

recent years.

“Hmm, this increment, I will rather like it if Ghanaian workers protest

it and we, the drivers, back them up. Cost of fuel keeps going up but

do workers’ salaries keep going up too?

“Already, with the old charges, we fight with passengers over them.

They say we’re cheating them. What happens when we start taking

the new fares on Saturday? The government should just reduce the

fuel prices. It’s too much,” he lamented.

Mr Rolex Honesty Agbey Miheso, Ghana Private Road Transport

Union (GPRTU) Chairman for Keta-Accra appealed to commuters

to bear with them on the new fares saying, even they expected a

much higher increment to keep them in business but had to agree on

the 15 per cent.

“I do not expect our passengers to fight with us. Some driver unions

are unhappy with the 15 per cent increase because of the excessive

cost of doing business in the industry currently, so I appeal to our

passengers to understand our situation.

“I am already getting complaints from our people who reside around

Dawhenya-Tema Rounabout areas that they are charged the same

fare as those going beyond to the main station at Tudu in Accra. And

so, I urge my colleagues to maintain the current GH¢35.00 for such

people and not GH¢40.00 when the new fares take effect this

Saturday,” he said.

Mr Cephas Kudzo Exe, Secretary, Transport Union Council of Aflao

and National Secretary, Progressive Transport Owners Association

said they were employing a human rights-based approach to get

commuters to accept the new fares.

“We’ve started mounting a bus-to-bus terminal sensitisation for

commuters on the new fares review in anticipation of its effectiveness

on Saturday. The intention is to get the passengers involved and

understand why the new fares to avoid fight and quarrels on the

buses.”

A commuter and resident of Woe who identified herself as Daa

Mansah said, the new increment in fares from Saturday meant “more

suffering for the ordinary Ghanaian.”