Ghana: Bear with us on new fares -Transport operators

Road Transport Operators in the three
coastal districts of the Volta Region are appealing to commuters for
compliance with new fares effective Saturday, February 26.
The transporters earlier concluded negotiations on increment in fares
pegging the percentage increase at 15 per cent for shared taxis,
intra-city (tro-tro) and intercity (long distance).
Some operators who spoke to the Ghana New Agency said though
they expected about 20-30 per cent increment in the fares due to
factors including high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles,
increase in cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants, they were
apprehensive of the compliance level from commuters.
Mr Besah Tudzi, a taxi driver who plies Anloga-Sogakope said the
government should have instituted some measures to cushion the
transport industry which he said had been one of the most affected in
recent years.
“Hmm, this increment, I will rather like it if Ghanaian workers protest
it and we, the drivers, back them up. Cost of fuel keeps going up but
do workers’ salaries keep going up too?
“Already, with the old charges, we fight with passengers over them.
They say we’re cheating them. What happens when we start taking
the new fares on Saturday? The government should just reduce the
fuel prices. It’s too much,” he lamented.
Mr Rolex Honesty Agbey Miheso, Ghana Private Road Transport
Union (GPRTU) Chairman for Keta-Accra appealed to commuters
to bear with them on the new fares saying, even they expected a
much higher increment to keep them in business but had to agree on
the 15 per cent.
“I do not expect our passengers to fight with us. Some driver unions
are unhappy with the 15 per cent increase because of the excessive
cost of doing business in the industry currently, so I appeal to our
passengers to understand our situation.
“I am already getting complaints from our people who reside around
Dawhenya-Tema Rounabout areas that they are charged the same
fare as those going beyond to the main station at Tudu in Accra. And
so, I urge my colleagues to maintain the current GH¢35.00 for such
people and not GH¢40.00 when the new fares take effect this
Saturday,” he said.
Mr Cephas Kudzo Exe, Secretary, Transport Union Council of Aflao
and National Secretary, Progressive Transport Owners Association
said they were employing a human rights-based approach to get
commuters to accept the new fares.
“We’ve started mounting a bus-to-bus terminal sensitisation for
commuters on the new fares review in anticipation of its effectiveness
on Saturday. The intention is to get the passengers involved and
understand why the new fares to avoid fight and quarrels on the
buses.”
A commuter and resident of Woe who identified herself as Daa
Mansah said, the new increment in fares from Saturday meant “more
suffering for the ordinary Ghanaian.”