Ghana beats Niger ahead of Wafu B U-17 Cup of Nations

Ghana’s Black Starlets secured a victory against Niger in a friendly match held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Goals from Benjamin Hanson and Joseph Narbi propelled Laryea Kingston’s side forward as they continued their preparations for the WAFU B U-17 football championship.

Although experiencing some tense moments in the early stages, the Starlets settled into the game comfortably after the 15th minute, asserting control over the proceedings.

Hanson opened the scoring midway through the first half, converting a penalty ten minutes before halftime following a foul on Ebenezer Anane, giving Ghana the lead.

In the latter part of the second half, Narbi extended Ghana’s advantage, capitalizing on a swift counterattack executed by the Black Starlets.

This friendly marked the Black Starlets’ final preparation match ahead of the WAFU U17 Championship, scheduled to commence on the 15th of this month.

Kingston’s squad has diligently honed their skills for the upcoming competition, utilizing the game against Niger to refine their tactics and cohesion.

Notably, the Black Starlets recently returned from Russia, where they participated in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament.