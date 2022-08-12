Ghana Beauty Awards 2022 Opens Nominations

Makeup Ghana, a leading beauty industry organisation, has called for nominations for the sixth edition of the Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA), which will honour outstanding beauty industry players across 33 award categories.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Ms Rebecca Donkor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Makeup Ghana, said this year’s GBA aimed to reward excellent beauty practitioners, entrepreneurs, promoters, brands, and manufacturers, among others.

As a result, she encouraged beauty professionals, businesses, and emerging talents to take advantage of what she described as a “life-changing opportunity” to improve their lives.

The beauty industry in Sub-Saharan Africa is expanding at an exponential rate, with approximately 821 million consumers eager to purchase a wide range of cosmetics and beauty products.

Ms. Donkor said that “the African beauty market, which is valued at $10 billion, leads the world. This clearly implies that Ghana plays a significant role in both product consumption and production in the global beauty space.”

“The beauty industry in Ghana has over the years produced a number of outstanding pioneers, pacesetters, and game changers who deserve to be acknowledged, honoured, and celebrated for others to emulate, and this is the sole objective of GBA,” she added.

The GBA is an annual beauty industry celebration aimed at fostering excellence by rewarding and celebrating industry pioneers, leading professionals, and upcoming talent, as well as businesses and brands that contribute to economic growth.

This year’s Awards is themed “Celebrating Beauty Excellence; the Key to Sustainable Economic Growth.”

Ms. Donkor stated that the event would be preceded by preliminary activities such as the Beauty Entrepreneurship Summit in Accra and Kumasi, culminating in a glamorous Awards Night on Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

She also explained that the ongoing nominations process includes shortlisting, final announcement and judging, due diligence, and public voting, with nominations set to close on August 31, 2022.

Makeup Ghana is a social enterprise that aims to bring together makeup professionals, makeup brands, beauty retailers, and fashion and beauty content creators in Ghana to propel the industry.