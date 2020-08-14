Voters Registration

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has begun cleaning the roll of voters ahead of the country’s general election in December, a local election official said Wednesday.

The processes, if completed, will ensure that only eligible Ghanaians would have their names on the voters’ register, said Director for Electoral Services Serebour Quaicoe.

“We have begun the process of cleaning the register to make it credible ahead of the polls. We have a committee in place that is looking into such cases. We are also doing deduplication to remove multiple registrations,” Serebour told local media.

The official assured the public and the international community that the commission was poised to deliver credible register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Ghana’s electoral body held mass registration of voters ahead of the polls between June 30 and Aug. 6, and a total of 16,963,306 people were registered. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.