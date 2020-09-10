The Ghanaian government, through the youth employment agency (YEA), has commenced the payment of monthly stipends to 500 players in the country’s women’s premier league.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is delighted to announce that beneficiaries of the youth in sports program under the YEA have received their first monthly stipend,” the GFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The stipends are to cushion the female footballers to meet certain personal expenses due to the months of inactivity caused by the COVID-19.

The GFA in July this year reached an agreement with the government to enroll the 500 players in the country’s women premier league under the sports module of the YEA.

The stipend forms part of the government’s COVID-19 alleviation program for some 1,000 athletes through the YEA and it is expected to run for an initial six-month period.