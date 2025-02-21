Ghana Bets on Homegrown Innovations to Slash Reliance on Imports

In a bold push to curb the nation’s soaring import bill, Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has pledged to prioritize locally developed solutions, urging stronger backing for research institutions to drive self-sufficiency.

The minister’s declaration during a tour of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and its Food Research Institute (FRI) signals renewed urgency to reverse Ghana’s reliance on foreign goods, which drained over US$2.5 billion from the economy in 2024 alone.

“The answer to our import crisis lies in our labs and farms,” Muhammed asserted, recalling his tenure as Deputy Trade Minister under the Mahama administration, where policy shifts slashed rice imports by 60% while boosting local output by 40%. “With adequate funding, institutions like CSIR can produce what we currently import—be it food, tech, or industrial materials.”

The minister’s agenda hinges on commercializing research breakthroughs to generate revenue for cash-strapped agencies. He proposed redirecting state contracts—such as school feeding programs—to leverage CSIR’s agricultural innovations, arguing that monetizing publicly funded discoveries could sustain long-term research while cutting import dependency.

But challenges loom. CSIR Director-General Prof. Paul P. Bosu warned that dwindling international support, particularly the withdrawal of USAID funding for critical crop projects, threatens to stall progress on staples like rice, maize, and cowpea. “Without alternative resources, Ghana risks losing ground in food security,” he said, highlighting 15 high-impact initiatives now in jeopardy.

Land encroachment emerged as another flashpoint. Muhammed criticized the piecemeal sale of prime research lands to plug budget gaps, calling it a shortsighted “trade-off between today’s crisis and tomorrow’s collapse.” He vowed to audit existing land deals and collaborate with housing authorities to preserve CSIR’s assets for future innovation.

The minister’s vision aligns with President Mahama’s pledge to ramp up research funding, though skeptics question how swiftly promises will translate into budgetary action. Historically, Ghana’s R&D spending has lagged behind regional peers, with public institutions often relying on erratic donor support.

Analysts note that while import substitution strategies have global precedents—from India’s tech boom to Brazil’s agricultural revolution—success demands consistent investment and policy coherence. “Commercializing research isn’t just about patents; it’s about creating markets,” said Accra-based economist Dr. Afua Mensah. “Without buy-in from private industry and farmers, even the best innovations gather dust.”

As the government courts international donors and reviews land policies, the broader test lies in balancing immediate economic pressures with the slow, unglamorous work of building homegrown industries. For Muhammed, the calculus is clear: “Every cedi invested in local science today saves us dollars tomorrow. That’s not just economics—it’s sovereignty.”