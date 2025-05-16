Ghana Bets on Theatre Arts to Boost Tourism and Investment

Ghana’s government is leveraging theatre arts as a key driver of its economic development strategy through the Black Star Experience program.

Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie announced this initiative at the launch of a new theatrical production, “Ghana Must Go,” by playwright Latif Abubakar.

The program forms part of Ghana’s Big Push agenda to attract foreign investment and tourism. “Theatre transforms our cultural heritage into an economic asset,” Gomashie stated, emphasizing plans to use performances as platforms for investment promotion. The production will tour major global cities, targeting potential investors.

Abubakar, whose Globe Productions has staged 20 plays internationally, highlighted theatre’s evolving role. “This industry now combines artistic passion with economic potential,” he said. His latest work reinterprets Ghana’s history to showcase current investment opportunities through performance art.

Recent economic data shows Ghana’s tourism sector recovering from pandemic lows, with 1.1 million arrivals in 2023. The government aims to reach 1.5 million annual visitors by 2026. Foreign direct investment fluctuated significantly during the same period, dropping to $1.3 billion in 2023 from a 2021 peak of $2.5 billion.

The creative economy represents a $2.25 trillion global market, with Africa accounting for less than 3% of the total, according to UNESCO data. Ghana’s strategy mirrors growing recognition of culture’s role in economic development across emerging markets.