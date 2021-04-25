The fifth edition of Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) has been successfully organised with Awake Purified Drinking Water emerging winner for the ultimate award, ‘Product of the Year.’

Other winners were; Storm Energy Drink, Blue Skies Fruit Juice and Coca Cola.

Being organised virtually for the second year running, the ceremony was streamed online and telecast live on television.

Held on the theme ‘Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry,” the event was aimed at putting the spotlight on the local beverage industry, while promoting both local and foreign beverages and the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, lauded the stakeholders and industry players for contributing in diverse ways to ensure a successful event every year.

“When we began Ghana Beverage Awards, our vision as a company was to put a spotlight on an industry that we felt was not being celebrated enough. Now in the fifth year, I must say we are truly humbled and proud to see the growth of GBA.

“Undoubtedly, the successes chalked over the years could not have been possible without the support of our stakeholders and industry players whose participation and interest in seeing that GBA grows to the level where it will be widely known locally, in the sub-region and internationally knows no boundaries. Truly, as organisers, we do not take your contribution for granted,” he said.

In the build-up to this year’s awards, a GBA segment was introduced on partner radio and TV stations to allow the beverage companies share their expectations ahead of this year’s awards and also to share titbits on consumption of different types of beverages and the appropriate use of stemware.

GBA 2020 also saw the classification of Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year and Dairy Product of the Year as two separate categories unlike previous years in acknowledgement of feedback from stakeholders.

Ghana Beverages Awards is organised by the Global Media Alliance with support from Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority, Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana and Perception Management International.

Winners for the Awards ceremony were International Spirit of the Year: Jameson Irish Whisky, International Beer of the Year: Heineken Larger Beer, International Wine of the Year: Campo Viejo, International Liqueur of the Year: Baileys Irish Cream, Spirit of the Year: Aphro Moor, Beer of the Year: ABC Golden Lager Beer, Bitters of the Year: Herb Afrik, and Liqueur of the Year: Carnival Strawberry Liqueur.

Others are; Cider/ RTD of the Year: Origin Beer, Water of the Year: Voltic Natural Mineral Water, CSD of the Year: Coca Cola, Energy Drink of the Year: Storm Energy Drink, Fruit Drink of the Year: Blue Skies Fruit Juice, Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year: Vitamilk Chocolate Drink and CSR Company of the Year: Blow Chem Industries Limited.

The rest were; New Beverage of the Year: Verna Active, Manufacturing Company of the Year: Twellium Industrial Company Ltd, and Product of the Year: Awake Purified Drinking Water.