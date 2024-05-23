Ghana Black Bombers Confident of Qualification to Paris 2024

The Black Bombers of Ghana are in Bangkok, Thailand for their final qualifier, aiming to secure slots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Led by the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Dauda Fuseni, the team is optimistic about their chances.

“We have struggled a lot for this trip, and I am very optimistic the boys will make it because they know what is at stake,” Fuseni told Yours Truly.

The team includes:

Joseph Commey (63.5kg) , 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver and African Games Gold Medalist, replacing Samuel Takyi.

, 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver and African Games Gold Medalist, replacing Samuel Takyi. Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (51kg) , African Games Bronze Medalist.

, African Games Bronze Medalist. Jonathan Tetteh , competing in the light-heavyweight category.

, competing in the light-heavyweight category. Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo , a UK-based boxer who missed the first world qualification tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

, a UK-based boxer who missed the first world qualification tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Amadu Mohammed (featherweight) , African Games Gold Medalist.

, African Games Gold Medalist. Haruna Rex Coffie , UK-based boxer.

, UK-based boxer. Ornella Sathoud (75kg middleweight), the only female in the team, based in the US.

The second World Olympic Qualification event in Bangkok, Thailand, runs from May 22 to June 2, 2024.

Ben Quartey, President of the GBF, expressed hope that two or three boxers could qualify in Bangkok. He also thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their substantial support to the Black Bombers.