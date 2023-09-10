Ghana Black Challenge for African Para Games Amputee Football Final

Ghana’s Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge will clash with Morocco in the final of the Amputee Football event on Sunday at the first African Games being hosted in Accra, Ghana.

Morocco beat Angola 4-2 after extra time, while Ghana defeated Egypt 2-1 in the exciting Semi Final duels at the McDan Park, La.

Both games were interesting and drew a large crowd to the venue.

The star of the day was Ghana’s number 10, Mohammed Mubarak who outclassed the opposing Egyptian star spotting the same number.

Team Ghana really did well backed by the ever vibrant Ghana Sports Supporters cheering and chanting paired with artistic dancing.

Richard Oppentil. Captain of the Black Challenge thanked the fans for the massive support and appealed to the government, corporate bodies and individuals to show love to them by supporting the team.

He said the battle is not ended, as their final against Morocco will be tough, but he was optimistic that Ghana will carry the day.

Welfare Officer of the team, Emmanuel Akpabli congratulated the players and urged them to go for the gold. He said they should not jubilate much until the win the trophy.

President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee and African Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen was very happy for the entry into the final and charged the Black Challenge to make name for themselves and the nation.