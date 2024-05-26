Ghana Black Challenge Qualifies for AAFCON 2024 Finals with 3-0 Victory Over Algeria

The Ghana Amputee National Team, known as the ‘Black Challenge,’ has secured a spot in the finals of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) 2024 in Egypt, following a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in the semi-final.

This win also qualifies them for the World Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.

The match saw an exciting start with Yussif Yahaya setting the tone by scoring an early goal in the 4th minute. Star player Mubarak Mohammed extended the lead with a superb strike in the 36th minute and sealed the victory with another goal in the 48th minute, earning him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Coach Stephen Obeng praised his players for their performance but cautioned them to stay focused and complete their mission with style. He emphasized the importance of proving themselves to garner massive support and donations from Ghanaians.

Samson Deen, President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC), also lauded the Black Challenge, calling them true champions. He encouraged them to win the final in grand style.