Ghana Black Maidens Return to Action After Two-Year Ban for Age Cheating

The Ghana Black Maidens are set to return to competitive football after a two-year hiatus, following a ban for age cheating during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, which was accompanied by a $100,000 fine.

The new U-17 Women’s National Team has been diligently preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.

Originally scheduled to feature seven countries—host Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo—the tournament has been reduced to five teams after Burkina Faso and Togo withdrew. Despite this, the competition remains a crucial opportunity for young players to showcase their talents and sportsmanship.

Under the management of Oduro Sarfo and coaching guidance of Ampem Darkoa Head Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa, the Black Maidens will face Benin in their opening match, following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso. The team was initially drawn into Group A with both Burkina Faso and Benin.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa expressed his optimism, saying, “With this new appointment, we will do our best to help the nation in this tournament.”

Team captain Abesik Latifa, selected from an initial pool of over 100 players, shared her excitement: “I am happy to be part of the team, and I hope that through hard work and togetherness, we will deliver the trophy.”

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup will kick off on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, marking the Black Maidens’ highly anticipated return to international football.