Ghana Black Meteors squad for U-23 Africa Cup of Nations – Morocco 2023

Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced a provisional list of 29 players for camp in preparation for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The Ghana Under 23 team is set to depart from Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023, and will spend two weeks in Cairo, engaging in friendly matches before the competition.

The Black Meteors have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, fine-tuning their skills and tactics ahead of the trip to Cairo.

Two key players, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer, who are currently part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, will join the U-23 team after the match on June 18, 2023.

Coach Tanko is assisted by Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.

The full squad list;

Player Club

Danlad Ibrahim Asante Kotoko

Emmanuel Esso Legon Cities

Aziz Dari Bechem United

Dominic Nsobila Accra Lions

Emmanuel Apau GoldStars FC

Ashie Quaye Great Olympics

Samari Abass Accra Lions

Hafiz Ibrahim Attram De-Visser

Sylvester Simba Dreams FC

Godfred Wakii Aduana FC

Augustine Randolf Karela United

Ebenezer Addae Dreams FC

Emmanuel Adjei Attram De-Visser

Aaron Essel Bechem United

David Oppong King Faisal

Fatawu Issahaku Sporting Lisbon

Ernest Nuamah FC Nordsjælland

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh FC Zurich

Jordan Amissah Sheffield FC

Zubairu Ibrahim Jedinstvo FC

Ransford Königsdörffer Hamburger SV

Emmanuel Essiam FC Basel

Nathaniel Adjei Hammarby FC

Edmund Arko Mensah FC Honka

Terry Yegbe SK

Emmanuel Yeboah Cluj FC

Kamal Deen Sulemana Southampton FC

Salim Adam FC Cincinnati

Kwadwo Poku Mahala LAFC

Ghana has been paired in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo. The Black Meteors will kick off their tournament campaign against Congo on June 25, followed by matches against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30.

The finalists and the winner of the third-place playoff in the tournament will secure qualification for the men’s football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The fourth-placed team will compete in the AFC-CAF playoff to determine the final Olympic slot.

Meanwhile, Ghana has not participated in the Olympic Games, football event since 2004.