Ghana Black Meteors squad for U-23 Africa Cup of Nations – Morocco 2023

Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced a provisional list of 29 players for camp in preparation for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
The Ghana Under 23 team is set to depart from Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023, and will spend two weeks in Cairo, engaging in friendly matches before the competition.
The Black Meteors have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, fine-tuning their skills and tactics ahead of the trip to Cairo.
Two key players, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer, who are currently part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, will join the U-23 team after the match on June 18, 2023.
Coach Tanko is assisted by Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.
The full squad list;
Player Club
Danlad Ibrahim Asante Kotoko
Emmanuel Esso Legon Cities
Aziz Dari Bechem United
Dominic Nsobila Accra Lions
Emmanuel Apau GoldStars FC
Ashie Quaye Great Olympics
Samari Abass Accra Lions
Hafiz Ibrahim Attram De-Visser
Sylvester Simba Dreams FC
Godfred Wakii Aduana FC
Augustine Randolf Karela United
Ebenezer Addae Dreams FC
Emmanuel Adjei Attram De-Visser
Aaron Essel Bechem United
David Oppong King Faisal
Fatawu Issahaku Sporting Lisbon
Ernest Nuamah FC Nordsjælland
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh FC Zurich
Jordan Amissah Sheffield FC
Zubairu Ibrahim Jedinstvo FC
Ransford Königsdörffer Hamburger SV
Emmanuel Essiam FC Basel
Nathaniel Adjei Hammarby FC
Edmund Arko Mensah FC Honka
Terry Yegbe SK
Emmanuel Yeboah Cluj FC
Kamal Deen Sulemana Southampton FC
Salim Adam FC Cincinnati
Kwadwo Poku Mahala LAFC
Ghana has been paired in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo. The Black Meteors will kick off their tournament campaign against Congo on June 25, followed by matches against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30.
The finalists and the winner of the third-place playoff in the tournament will secure qualification for the men’s football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The fourth-placed team will compete in the AFC-CAF playoff to determine the final Olympic slot.
Meanwhile, Ghana has not participated in the Olympic Games, football event since 2004.