Ghana Black Queens To Participate In Aisha Buhari Tournament In Lagos

Ghana Black Queens have been invited to participate in the Aisha Buhari Tourney in Lagos, Nigeria from 13th – 21st September 2021.

The international tournament will involve 10 matches: from the Group stage to the Semifinals, Third-place and Final two Venues; the newly renovated Onikan Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The competition is Free entry to allow spectators to see the future female stars of Africa.

The opening game will be between Nigeria and Morocco to be played at the Onikan Stadium.

According to citi news in Nigeria, former Super Falcons forward, Perpetua Nkwocha, has described the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament tagged ‘Aisha Buhari Cup’ as a great step in the right direction that will bring hope and inspiration to the girl-child.

The four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year pledged her full support for the event, saying it will promote women’s football around the continent.

“I want to appreciate everyone that brought this initiative that will give hope and encouragement to women and the girl-child,” Nkwocha stated.

“Aisha Buhari Cup is a great step in the right direction and it’s a good development for football in Nigeria and Africa.

“It’s a major step to promote and inspire lots of women footballers and particularly the girl-child. The tournament is important because it will bring hope and inspiration to girl childs, enabling them to follow their passion for football and live their football dreams. I want to sincerely show my total support for this tournament and I wish all the participants good luck.”

In another development, Nigeria Coach Randy Waldrum has called for caution after his team were drawn against Morocco and Mali in Group A of the tournament which many have described as a weaker group.

“Regarding the draw, I think we have to be careful. Nigeria is the team the whole of Africa wants to beat. We have to prepare for every match and be ready. I want to thank all the people responsible for putting this tournament together and I am so looking forward to it.”

Ghana’s Black Queens have been paired with Cameroon and South Africa in Group B in the upcoming Dr. Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

The tournament, dubbed ‘Playing for Good’, would see six nations compete in honour of the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari in conjunction with the Aisha Buhari Foundation.

By Elizabeth Alhassan