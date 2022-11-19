Ghana Black Stars arrive in Qatar

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars arrived in Qatar on Friday evening for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-world cup friendly match yesterday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Black Stars, guided by Otto Addo landed in Qatar on Friday evening to continue preparation ahead of the big clash against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

The 26 players and the technical team arrived safely and were met on arrival at the airport by Ghanaian fans who gathered to cheer the team on following the Black Stars’ impressive performance yesterday.

The four-time African champions would take on Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana would slug it out with Portugal in her opening fixture before playing Korea four days later and nemesis Uruguay on December 2, to fight for a place in the knockout stage.

Ghana’s best performance in the global showpiece was in 2010 in South Africa where the Black Stars were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage by Uruguay.