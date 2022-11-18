Ghana Black Stars beat Switzerland in pre-2022 World Cup friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana dished out an inspiring show as they trimmed Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly played at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

New stars, defender Mohammed Salisu and striker Antoine Semenyo scored for the Black Stars, who defeated their Swiss counterparts in their first engagement at the senior level.

Coach Otto Addo made good lineup, with local star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh making his first start for the senior national team.

Captain Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew also started the game, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed were benched.

Switzerland controlled the game at the start of the game and forced Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to make an initial save.

When the Black Stars found a passing rhythm with Elisha Owusu and Salis Samed steering affairs in the centre, they were a delight to watch.

Jordan Ayew had a chance to put the Black Stars ahead in the 24th minute, but his shot outside the box was weak.

Ghana had a strong penalty appeal in the latter stages of the first half after Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak was brought down, but the referee was gratified with the tackle from the Swiss defender Cumart.

The Black Stars finished the first half on the much stronger side, with Salisu Mohammed and striker Inaki Williams coming close.

The Swiss were very dominant at the start of the second half, but the strong Ghanaian defence marshalled by Daniel Amartey stood firm.

In the 70th minute after Salisu Mohammed of Southamton headed home from close range after a defensive mixup.

Bristol City striker Semenyo scored his debut goal for the Black Stars as he bounced on a loose ball after another shaky defence from the Swiss backline.

The Black Stars displayed amazing skills in the later stages of the game and held onto their lead at the end of regulation time.

The Black Stars meet Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Black Stars starting lineup: Ati-Zigi (GK), Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman, Abdul Samed, Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

Swiss starting lineup: Sommer (GK), Akanji, Schar, Cumart, Xhaka, Zakaria, Freuler, Vargas, Widmer, Embolo.