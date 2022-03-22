Ghana Black Stars begin training ahead of World Cup playoff with Nigeria

Ghana’s national football team began training Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their FIFA 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The team, led by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg of their FIFA 2022 World Cup playoff on March 25, before traveling to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Nigeria for the second leg.

Ghana hope to return to the World Cup after missing out on the last tournament in Russia four years ago.

The winner of the two-legged duel will grab one of the five places allotted to African teams for November’s competition in Qatar. Enditem