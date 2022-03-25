Ghana black stars encouraged to win World Cup qualification

The government of Ghana on Thursday urged the country’s national football team to beat Nigeria and reach the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“Knowing the passion that the citizens carry in the game of football, it is believed that the team will not disappoint in the double-header and are entreated to secure a place for the World Cup in Qatar,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The government urged the Ghanaian public to throw their unflinching support behind the Black Stars.

Ghana will play Nigeria in their first leg of their crucial FIFA World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

The return leg is will be at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

The winner of the tie will take one of five places to represent Africa in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Enditem

