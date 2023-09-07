Ghana Black Stars Fever Grip Kumasi

As the senior national football team, the Black Stars get ready to battle against Central African Republic for a slot at the next African Cup of Nations Tournament; the fever of football has gripped many people in the Garden City of Kumasi aka Oseikrom.

People of all walks of life have gone for their Ghana colours which they hid for some time when the team was not performing to their satisfaction.

With the Ghana Football leadership under dynamic young visionary Kurt Okraku who said the love of the Black Stars must come back, people have obeyed him and have changed their minds to support the Black Stars again.

Former captain of the team, Stephen Tornado Appiah is in Kumasi to inspire the players.

He was at their last training before the game and told the players to go all out and collect the maximum three points.

He urged them to be very strategic in playing to qualify for both the African Cup and World Cup.

Meanwhile, Isaac Tetteh also called TT Brothers has advised the players not to under rate their opponents but see them as equals and play very hard.

He tasked the coach, Chris Hughton to be very firm and control the players, until victory is attained.