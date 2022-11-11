Ghana Black Stars squad for World Cup to be released Nov. 14

Ghana Black Stars coach Otto Addo will announce his final squad for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 14.

The manager will meet the press at the Multichoice office in Accra at 11 am.

Otto Addo is expected to prune down his provisional 55-man list to a 26-man roster that will represent the country at its fourth ever appearance at the global showpiece in Qatar.

Ghana are pitted in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18.