Ghana Black Stars To Get Their World Cup Group Opponents On Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup opponents, when a draw is held in Doha on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The Black Stars booked a spot in Qatar after edging Nigeria on the away goal rule having played 1-1 in the second leg encounter in Abuja with the first leg finishing goalless in Kumasi.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal for Ghana, as the Black Stars will be among the 29 teams that have confirmed their place in Qatar with the other three teams to be decided in other playoff matches to be played in coming months.

Friday’s draw would see four teams in eight groups with hosts Qatar to be seeded likewise reigning Champions France, Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain, among other top seeds.

The Black Stars would be looking to surpass their quarter-final berth in the 2010 World Cup and progress further to the semis especially after their last outing in Brazil 2014 ended in a group stage exit.

The 2022 World Cup would start from November 21 with the finals to be played on December 18, 2022.