Ghana Black Stars Win Crucial Match to Keep World Cup 2026 Hopes Alive

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a vital victory on Thursday, defeating Mali 2-1 in Bamako to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

The match saw an early setback for Ghana when a shot by Kamory Doumbia deflected off Alex Djiku, beating goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

However, rising star Ernest Nuamah equalized for Ghana, and Jordan Ayew scored the winning goal in extra time in front of a crowd of over 50,000. The team, captained by Thomas Partey, displayed a purposeful and energetic performance.

Coach Addo praised the players’ efforts, noting their solid performance. The starting lineup for Ghana included Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Abdul Salis Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana is aiming for its fifth World Cup appearance, with dreams of competing in the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Other countries in their qualifying group are Chad, Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.