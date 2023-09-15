Ghana Bloggers Association caution the general public against scammers using their name for business

The Ghana Bloggers Association (Bloggers Association of Ghana) has cautioned its members, state agencies, corporate institutions and the general public against individuals who are using the organization’s name to scam people in the name of transacting business and other activities with them.

In a press statement signed by the President Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah also known as Attractive Mustapha on Thursday, September 14, 2023, they indicated that there is only one legal Bloggers Association of Ghana which was established in consonance with the Law of the country. It further stated that the individuals behind are only perpetrating a clear agenda of sabotage, and lack of inventiveness which they intend to seek a legal action against.

In a separate chat with some members and stakeholders of the blogging fraternity, they condemned the conscience behind the pseudo group and affirmed that there is an existent Bloggers Association led by Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah so they were surprised to see another person parading himself as a similar Association’s leader.

Below is the statement

DISCLAIMER – GHANA BLOGGERS ASSOCIATION

Our attention has been drawn to a purported launching of a pseudo Ghana Bloggers Association with a different logo which intends to imitate our activities and operations.

We hereby notify our members, state agencies, corporate institutions, interest groups and the general public that the existing Ghana Bloggers Association (Bloggers Association of Ghana ) is not affiliated to or involved with whoever is behind it.

We unequivocally state that we do not have anything to do with it and whoever associates and or deals with such group of unscrupulous people impersonating the existing Bloggers Association in such an unethical manner is condoning and engaging in an illegal act and does so at their own peril.

We respect the Laws of the country and therefore fulfilled all the legalities and corporate requirements governing the establishment of an Association before the authentic Bloggers Association was formed.

We have referred this unfortunate act of clear sabotage, lack of inventiveness and ingenuity to our Solicitors for advice on subsequent actions against the perpetrators with recourse to the law.

For the avoidance of doubt, the official logo of the only legally recognized Bloggers Association has been attached.

Our social media handles are as follows;

Facebook – Instagram -Twitter – Ghanabloggersassociation

Ghanabloggersassociation.com

Enquiries can also be directed to our WhatsApp contact 0598964129

0244259564

Signed

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah (Attractive Mustapha )

President – Ghana Bloggers Association