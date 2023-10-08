Ghana Bloggers Association condemns attack on UTV — charges police to prosecute the Hooligans

The Bloggers Association of Ghana (Ghana Bloggers Association)has called on the Ghana police service to swiftly investigate and prosecute some 16 suspected thugs who invaded UTV on October 7, 2023, to vandalize the United Showbiz set.

The Association, in a Facebook post stated that attack on the media is attack on Ghana’s democracy.

They also added that they trust Ghana police under the leadership of the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, to ensure the matter is not swept under the carpet.

Below is the association’s social media post:

Attack on the media is attack on Ghana’s democracy. We highly condemn the thugs who invaded the studios of UTV yesterday.

We trust the police system and the IGP to do a good job by prosecuting all the culprits in accordance with the law.

We advise that anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media should seek redress or justice through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission or the court, violence and attacks on journalists is unacceptable.