Ghana Bloggers Association Honors Bawumia and Others

The Ghana Bloggers Association has conferred prestigious honorary awards upon Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama in recognition of their exceptional contributions to Ghana’s digital landscape.

The primary awards event took place discreetly in Accra last week, with certain awards presented, while the formal recognition occurred in Kumasi over the weekend.

The association emphasised the necessity to honour the two leaders for their substantial contributions to Ghana’s digital transformation, significantly benefiting the blogging community.

President of the Ghana Bloggers Association, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, also known as Attractive Mustapha, expressed profound appreciation to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to propelling Ghana into the digital era.

The association presented a plaque to acknowledge Dr. Bawumia’s pivotal role in reshaping the country’s digital landscape.

Dr. Bawumia’s pioneering efforts in leveraging technology have resulted in a noteworthy transformation of institutional processes, contributing to the establishment of a resilient digital economy.

The plaque stands as a testament to his exemplary dedication to advancing Ghana’s digital future and reshaping the blogging industry, with the Ghana Bloggers Association expressing gratitude for his outstanding contributions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on the other hand, received similar acclaim from the Ghana Bloggers Association for his visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to the Ghanaian digital space during his tenure.

The award underscores President Mahama’s unwavering commitment, paving the way for the development of a robust and efficient digital infrastructure.

“We proudly acknowledge and honour President Mahama for his monumental efforts, recognising his role in fueling the growth of the blogging community and setting the stage for a modernised, ICT-compliant Ghana,” said Attractive Mustapha.

The Ghana Bloggers Awards is a distinguished recognition award that honours prominent bloggers and personalities across various domains, including sports, politics, lifestyle, religion, and social spheres. Additionally, it acknowledges individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the blogging industry and recognise individuals whose contributions significantly impact the digital landscape.

Radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, Halifax Ansah-Addo and Bola Ray and a host of others were also honoured for their substantial support to the blogging industry.