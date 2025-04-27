Ghana Bloggers Association Rolls Out 2025 Nationwide Training and Digital Literacy Campaigns

The Ghana Bloggers Association has announced an ambitious national program for 2025 aimed at enhancing the skills of bloggers and promoting digital literacy across the country.

Speaking in Kumasi, the President of the Association, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, revealed that the initiative will feature a series of Training and Capacity Building Workshops designed to empower bloggers with practical skills in areas such as SEO optimization, content monetization, ethics in digital journalism, video blogging, and podcasting.

“We believe the future of media and entrepreneurship lies heavily in the digital space,” Attractive Mustapha said. “By equipping our members and young people nationwide with these critical skills, we are investing in the next generation of digital leaders and responsible online storytellers.”

As part of the program, the Association will also roll out Digital Literacy Campaigns targeted at schools and communities. These campaigns will focus on teaching safe internet practices, digital storytelling techniques, and the fundamentals of online entrepreneurship to the youth.

According to Andre Mustapha, the overarching goal is not only to raise the professional standards within Ghana’s blogging community but also to prepare more young Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunities in the global digital economy.

The national program is expected to begin this week , with the first phase kicking off in the Volta and Oti Region before extending to all 16 regions of Ghana.