Ghana Bloggers to Honor Akwasi Agyeman, Bola Ray and Others

The Ghana Bloggers Association honored and celebrated Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, and others at the Ghana Tourism Information Center yesterday.

The honorary ceremony, held at the Ghana Tourism Information Center, was part of the awards process conducted last week, where mainstream bloggers and personalities whose work had a positive impact on the creative arts were awarded.

The seven honorees, including Vice President Bawumia, former President Mahama, Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman,Mr. Daniel Mensah Komierter, veteran blogger and IT expert Bright Dordzi, and journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo, were all recognized for their contributions to the blogging industry, helping it to grow and raise Ghana’s flag high.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, who received the plaque, expressed gratitude to the Bloggers Association, thanking them for recognizing his efforts in the blogging industry, which have also contributed to the growth of tourism in his field.

Although personalities like Bola Ray couldn’t attend the ceremony, executive members of the Association paid a courtesy call on him after the occasion.

The Ghana Bloggers Awards is an award scheme organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association, supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority and Attractive Media.

The awards aim to recognize mainstream bloggers and personalities whose work has a positive impact on the blogging industry and other sectors the association deems deserving of honor.