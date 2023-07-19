Ghana blossoms with creativity

Leading the sustainable fashion charge, Larry Jay, Ghanaian fashion house, whose brand ethos has been to utilize recycled materials and mainly methods used in local production of fabric, has once again made a strong showing on the world stage with designs based on their principle of little to no waste.

Led by Head Designer and Creative Director Jafaru Mohammed, Larry Jay projected Ghana’s pioneering role in tackling the dumping of second hand goods on her shores, showcased his latest collection made from upcycled materials in Paris earlier this week at the Africa Fashion Up event.

The event which projected African Excellence, saw Larry Jay’s participation highlighting Ghana as a viable creative hub.

A week prior, having been invited to show at the ‘Africa Reimagined Expo’, they made similarly significant impressions at the event held in China.

Story by

Mme Praba