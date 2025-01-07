Ghana Boosts Community Development and Security with Solar Streetlights and Renovated Police Station

In a significant step toward enhancing both sustainable energy and security in rural Ghana, the Government of Ghana, in collaboration with the Coastal States Stability Mechanism (CSSM), has installed 50 solar streetlights in the Wenchiki community, located in the Chereponi District.

This initiative is part of a broader regional project, valued at US$40 million, aimed at reinforcing stability in northern Ghana and coastal West African countries such as Benin and Togo.

The installation of these solar streetlights will provide dependable lighting for the community, contributing to economic growth and improving the quality of life for the residents. With better lighting, the area will see increased safety, allowing people to move about freely at night while fostering local businesses to thrive after dark.

Further boosting security in the region, the Ghanaian government has also handed over a newly renovated and furnished District Police Service Station, complete with a walled perimeter. This facility is expected to enhance the police service’s ability to protect and serve the community, reinforcing law and order in the area.

The CSSM initiative, launched by the United States and Germany in partnership with the Government of Ghana, is focused on strengthening regional stability, particularly in northern Ghana and coastal West Africa. It aligns with Ghana’s National Framework for the Prevention and Countering of Violent Extremism and Terrorism, emphasizing the importance of community-based approaches to address instability and reduce the spread of violent extremist organizations (VEOs).

The project is being implemented in close coordination with Ghana’s Ministry of National Security, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), local government institutions, and community organizations, underlining the strength of collaborative partnerships in fostering sustainable development.

The solar streetlights and renovated police station in Wenchiki represent important milestones in the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the security and prosperity of rural communities. The initiative is a clear reflection of the Government of Ghana’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, particularly in underserved areas.