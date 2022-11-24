Ghana Boxing Authority optimistic of Black Stars win against Portugal

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has expressed optimism about the chances of the senior national team, the Black Stars, as they face Portugal in their Group H opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A statement signed by the GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, rallied support for the Black Stars, as they believe it would yield a positive outcome against Portugal.

“On behalf of the Executive Board Members of GBA and the entire members of boxing fraternity in Ghana, I would like to extend good wishes to the Black Stars of Ghana, as they prepare to take on Portugal in their first world cup match in Qatar on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

“The current peace and tranquility in the Black Stars camp underpinned by their excellent performance in their international friendly match against Switzerland depicted good luck for the team in all their three matches slated for the group stage of the global mundial.

The GBA is highly optimistic that the Black Stars would come up with a good score line in their opening match against Portugal and proceed to provide inspiring score lines against South Korea and Uruguay to book them ticket to the next stage of the competition,” the statement said.

The GBA also expressed profound gratitude to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku and Head Coach, Otto Addo for their excellent leadership skills that got Ghana the world cup qualification and today being part of the world cup in Qatar.

“Let me seize the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to keep their fingers crossed in prayers and fasting as we anticipate good game from Ghana Black Stars on Thursday against Portugal and the other two matches against South Korea and Uruguay respectively. The GBA is with the Black Stars in spirit and all,” the statement said.