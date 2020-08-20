Patrick Allotey
The Ghana boxing Authority (GBA) has lifted the six months suspension on boxer, Patrick Allotey.

In a letter dated 17th August, 2020 and signed by secretary general of the GBA, Mr. Patrick Johnson, he said having served the 6 months ban imposed on Patrick Allotey in February 2020 for misconduct in the wake of the Accra Sports Stadium incident, the GBA hereby recalls him to resume his career as a professional boxer.

The GBA wished him well on his resumption and hoped that this punishment will mark a new chapter in his career.

