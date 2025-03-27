Ghana Boxing Authority Seeks Backing to Forge World Champions

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Abraham Kotei Neequaye has issued a rallying cry for corporate and government support to propel the nation’s boxers onto the global stage, declaring, “We have developed talent—now we aim to produce world champions.”

Speaking at a seminar organized by Ace Power Promotions, Neequaye emphasized the urgency of backing emerging fighters to replace an aging cohort of veteran athletes.

The Ghana Professional Boxing League, launched in 2023, has become a cornerstone of the GBA’s strategy, unearthing over 16 prospects capable of competing internationally. Among them are Charles Tetteh, Elvis Ahorgah, Cann Neequaye, and Africanus Neequaye, whose performances have drawn comparisons to Ghana’s golden era of pugilists. “This league isn’t just about fights; it’s about crafting champions,” Neequaye told attendees. “But without partnerships, we risk losing this momentum.”

His appeal targeted Sports Minister Kofi Adams and private sector leaders, urging investments in training, promotions, and infrastructure. “Collaboration with promoters, sponsors, and matchmakers is non-negotiable,” he added, noting that past successes—like former IBF bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko—were built on similar ecosystems.

Neequaye also addressed recurring security concerns at boxing venues, pledging tighter measures to protect athletes and fans. “We will resolve these issues,” he asserted, while urging promoters to design “sellout packages” that blend entertainment with competitive matchups.

The seminar, themed Uplifting Ghana Boxing, featured insights from global figures, including trainer Andre Rozier and former world titleholders Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey, who joined via video. Promoter Alex Ntiamoah Boakye stressed the need for structured pathways for young boxers, while Dr. Adae Opoku Amoako, founder of Ace Power Promotions, highlighted grassroots talent scouting as critical to sustaining progress.

Ghana’s boxing pedigree, once defined by legends like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey, has waned in recent years. The GBA now faces a pivotal window to revive its reputation. “The world knows Ghana’s potential,” said Commey, a former IBF lightweight champion. “But potential alone doesn’t win belts—investment does.”

With continental rivals like Nigeria and South Africa ramping up boxing budgets, stakeholders argue that delayed action could sideline Ghana’s rising stars. As Neequaye concluded: “The foundation is laid. What we need now is the fuel to ignite it.”