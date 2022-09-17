Ghana Boxing Authority to hold AGM on September 28

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will host its first Annual General Meeting under the Presidency of Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

The Meeting will take place at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

In an invitation letter signed by the President of the GBA, it said Agenda for the meeting include Review and Amendment of the Constitution, Discussion of percentage purse of boxer’s purse to the GBA and boxing Gyms, Who is a manager, promoter, Guardian, and other matters.

The President of the GBA in order to ensure democracy and fairness, all stakeholders have been invited to the AGM. The include Trainers Association, Promoters Association, Managers Association, Match Makers / Agents Association, Veteran Professional Boxers Association, Regional Professional Boxing Association, Ring Officials, Professional Boxers Association, Boxing Clubs / Gyms, Honourary Members of the GBA and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG).