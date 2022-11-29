Ghana Boxing Authority To Organise Referee, Judge Refresher Course

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is organising a two-day Referee/Judge refresher course for all interested individuals who are willing to take their boxing referee or judge to the professional level.

The refresher course takes place at The Gym Boxing Club, Accra at 10am to 3pm on Thursday, December 1st and Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

According to a release signed by the GBA President, Abraham Neequaye, GBA is organizing this course as part of efforts to improve the sport of boxing through officiating.

All interested individuals across the country are welcome to register FOR FREE at the GBA Secretariat, Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Source GBA