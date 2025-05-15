Ghana Boxing Champion Calls Out Olympic Medalist for Title Bout

UBO Lightweight Champion Joseph “Jaguar” Commey has challenged Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi to a high-stakes boxing match that could determine Ghana’s next world title contender.

The proposed bout pits two of the nation’s most accomplished young fighters against each other in what promises to be a defining moment for Ghanaian boxing.

Commey, who won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, made his case during an exclusive interview. “If Takyi can’t beat me, he’s not ready for world title contention,” said the reigning UBO Continental Africa champion. He urged Takyi to move beyond fighting veteran boxers and test himself against fresh competition. “The people of Ghana want to see the best face the best,” Commey added, confirming his readiness for the showdown.

Takyi brings an undefeated professional record and international experience from fights in Nigeria and South Africa. The 2021 SWAG Sports Personality winner and African Games gold medalist represents a formidable challenge for Commey, who boasts versatility across three weight classes. Both fighters have developed strong fan bases following their successes at this year’s African Games in Accra.

The potential matchup has already generated significant interest among boxing enthusiasts. Commey emphasized the bout’s importance for their careers and Ghanaian sports. “We fight to earn,” he noted, revealing that Box Office Promotions stands ready to organize the event.

As the boxing community awaits Takyi’s response, this proposed clash between two of Ghana’s brightest talents could deliver the thrilling spectacle fans have been anticipating. The outcome may well determine which fighter advances toward global recognition in the competitive lightweight division.