Ghana Boxing Coach Calls for Greater Focus on Grassroots Development

Bernard Tetteh Nartey, a decorated boxing coach, referee, and judge with the Ghana Navy, has issued a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to prioritize grassroots boxing development.

Nartey, who recently won the Boxing Ghana Amateur Referee of the Year award, emphasized that the future success of Ghana’s national boxing teams, the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters (female squad), hinges on a strong foundation at the juvenile and amateur levels.

In an exclusive interview on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV, Nartey, a proud alumnus of Adisadel College, expressed his pride in contributing to boxing education. He highlighted his commitment to nurturing young talents who he believes will become future champions. “I am glad to be involved in boxing education and making a positive impact by training the young ones who will become the future champions,” he said.

Nartey, who once trained at the renowned Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club and Charles Quartey Gym, credited his mentors and senior colleagues for maintaining the sport’s legacy. He stressed the importance of passing on the knowledge and skills he acquired to the next generation. As a resident of Ga Mashie, a community deeply rooted in boxing culture, Nartey has always been a staunch supporter of the Ghana Armed Forces boxing team, which clinched victory in the recent Ghana Boxing League.

Reflecting on his journey, Nartey shared his love for continuous learning and mentorship. “I love to learn new things and also love to share knowledge, so I love what I do,” he said. His dedication to the sport was further evident in his participation in a recent International Boxing Association (IBA) course held at the Accra Sports Stadium. He praised the facilitators, the NSA, and the Ghana Boxing Federation for organizing the program, which he said significantly enhanced the skills and knowledge of attendees.

“The course has upgraded our boxing knowledge and made us appreciate what the IBA has been doing to promote and develop amateur boxing worldwide,” Nartey remarked. He expressed hope that such international courses would be held more frequently in Africa to allow greater participation and capacity building.

Nartey also highlighted the abundance of talent not only among boxers but also among officials such as coaches, referees, timekeepers, and recordkeepers. He urged stakeholders to involve these individuals in decision-making processes and encouraged participants of the IBA course to share their newfound knowledge across regions and organizations.

The seasoned referee did not mince words when addressing the current state of boxing in Ghana. He described the sport as the nation’s number one discipline and called for urgent reforms to prevent other countries from overtaking Ghana’s position in the global boxing arena. “We must honor those who have done well in the past, like Clement Ike Quartey, who won Africa’s first Olympic medal in 1960. Their sacrifices should inspire the next generation to strive for excellence,” he said.

Nartey also advocated for better rewards and recognition for sportsmen and women, arguing that adequate motivation is crucial to inspiring future champions. “Sportsmen and women need to be rewarded adequately to inspire and motivate others. If we don’t do the right things, we will keep struggling, and other countries will bypass us,” he pleaded.

His heartfelt appeal underscores the need for a collective effort to revive and sustain Ghana’s boxing legacy. With his unwavering passion and dedication, Nartey continues to be a beacon of hope for the sport, urging stakeholders to invest in the grassroots and honor the sacrifices of those who paved the way.