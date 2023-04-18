Ghana Boxing Deserves More – Coach Mosquito

USA based Ghanaian boxing trainer, Emmanuel Addo aka Mosquito has expressed that Ghana Boxing deserves more than it is currently.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive chat, the man who recently gave super lightweight boxer, George Ashie an opportunity to fight in California said Ghana Boxing is down, and he does not understand.

“For a nation that has produced ten world champions to have boxers suffer is not a good thing, we have to produce more world champions” he said.

Addo who was a former boxer at Bukom said it is sad for Isaac Dogboe to lose after he got the opportunities to fight for the WBO titles.

He also showed concern why super middleweight, Sena Agbeko was deprived the chance of fighting for the WBA title by the Nevada Athletics Commission.

Another issue that worries him is why Ghana’s ex champions are not helping the up and coming boxers.

“We have people like Prof. Azumah Nelson and Ike Bazooka Quartey who can help the young boxers but they are not and it worries me” he stressed.

Addo who fought as an amateur and ventured into professional boxing later became a trainer as well as promoter, administrator / manager and ring announcer.

“I love boxing because that is what I learnt as a kid and grew up with it. In my area in Accra, Bukom, all that we know and do is boxing but most of the young guys find it difficult to rise to the top, into the world ranks, and that is where I want to support” he added.

He commended ex world champions like Oscar De La Hoya and Lomachenko who are supporting young boxers with promotions and training, and urged Ghanaian heroes to do likewise.

On local boxing promotions, he was not enthused with the Imax Boxing Promotions Boxing League, because he feels it is not affecting everyone in the game, and thinks other promoters have been sidelined.

“Once it is called the Ghana Professional Boxing League, I don’t think one promoter should control, I think all the promoters must contribute” he expressed.

He questioned why of late Ghanaians are not interested in fighting for the Commonwealth title as it is another platform to gain exposure and experience.

He also urged the sports media to work hard to promote Ghana Boxing as only a few journalists are into boxing, and majority in football.

He also expressed concern about amateur boxing and advised young boxers not to rush in turning professional, but learn the rudiments and tricks in the game before joining the paid ranks.