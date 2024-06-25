Ghana Boxing Enthusiasts Rally for Osibor Promotions in Kumasi

Nana Sam Kweku Gyan, President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU), has announced plans for a vibrant boxing event in Kumasi.

GHABSU will converge at SG Mall on July 5, 2024, to support Osibor Boxing Promotions.

A renowned Master Percussionist, Nana Gyan, emphasized the importance of spreading boxing entertainment across Ghana. Calling Kumasi residents to attend, he highlighted boxing’s appeal in Accra and among the Ashanti people.

Before the Kumasi event, GHABSU will also gather for Ayitey Powers’ promotion at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 29. Nana Gyan urged all boxing enthusiasts to join the celebrations, describing boxing as a sport and entertainment.

Expressing disappointment, Nana Gyan lamented Ghana’s Black Bombers’ exclusion from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games following unsuccessful qualifying rounds in Dakar, Italy, and Thailand. He urged investment in Ghana Amateur Boxing and called for innovative solutions to enhance the sport.

Supporting Nana Gyan’s sentiments, GHABSU Secretary Nii Nettey Mustapha Nettey, a ring announcer and score master with the Ghana Boxing Authority and Ghana Boxing Federation, echoed the need for strategic initiatives.

Meanwhile, Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Promotions, disclosed the lineup for July 5, which features two title bouts: the UBO African Featherweight Title between Stanley Nyantekyi, known as Ashanti Warrior, and Isaac Nettey and the UBO International Championship between John Zile and Emmanuel Quartey, aka Akuffo Addo.

Additional matches will showcase talents like Daniel Gorsh, Jacob Dickson, Emmanuel Quartey, and Nigerian boxers based in Ghana.

This event promises to captivate boxing fans, celebrating the sport’s enduring appeal in Ghana.