Ghana Boxing Faces Major Challenges in 2024, Struggling to Build on Past Success

2024 has been a difficult year for Ghanaian boxing, despite initial optimism.

The country secured seven medals, including gold, at the 2023 African Games in the first quarter of the year, fueling hopes for a strong showing on the international stage.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse, and the country’s boxing scene found itself grappling with significant challenges.

For the first time in over two decades, Ghana had no representation in boxing at the Olympics, a stark reminder of the sport’s continued struggles. Experts argue that Ghana, which produced boxing legends like Clement Quartey and Azumah Nelson, is failing to address fundamental issues within the sport that have hindered its progress.

One of the most vocal critics is Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s last Olympic medalist, who points to a lack of proper care for national athletes as a primary issue. “I felt bad that Ghana didn’t have representatives at the Olympics, but there are a lot of issues with the national team. They don’t take good care of the athletes, so I chose to go professional,” Takyi explained.

This sentiment is echoed by many boxers, including Stanley Nyantakyi, known as “The Ashanti Warrior.” Nyantakyi, who also transitioned to the professional ranks, recalls the difficulties of competing at the amateur level. “I didn’t get opportunities at that stage, so I turned pro to achieve my goals,” he said. This trend of athletes abandoning the amateur circuit in favor of professional careers is becoming more common, reflecting the dire financial and structural challenges within the sport.

Coach Ofori Asare, a respected figure in Ghanaian boxing, emphasizes the need for better support for amateur boxers. He notes that the lack of financial incentives, especially during crucial competitions like Olympic qualifiers, forces young athletes to seek better opportunities. “Previously, amateur boxers received payments during competitions, which helped support their families. Now, there’s no pay, leaving them with no choice but to go professional,” Asare explained.

Financial struggles remain a significant barrier for many boxers, with several juggling jobs to make ends meet. Nyantakyi, for instance, recalls working as a security guard earning GHS 500 a month while training. Takyi also highlights the discrepancy in treatment between professional and amateur athletes, arguing that national team boxers should be better compensated for their efforts. “If you represent your country and make the people proud, you deserve to be rich,” Takyi asserted.

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the horizon, it is clear that urgent reforms are needed to revitalize Ghanaian boxing. Stakeholders within the sport, from government officials to boxing organizations, must address these pressing issues in order to inspire the next generation of boxers and restore Ghana’s position as a powerhouse in the sport. Without fundamental changes, the country risks further decline, losing out on talent and opportunities at international competitions.