Ghana Boxing Faces Pivotal Election as Veteran Dodoo Pushes for Revival

The race to lead Ghana’s embattled boxing sector has intensified, with former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Vice President Rabbon Dodoo declaring it “time to reset” the sport’s trajectory as he vies for its presidency.

Dodoo, a respected ex-boxer and longtime aide to former President Jerry John Rawlings, positions himself as a reformer aiming to reignite public passion for boxing while aligning with the newly created Ministry of Sports and Recreation to broaden grassroots participation.

“Ghana boxing needs more than administrative tweaks—it demands a revival of its soul,” Dodoo told local media, criticizing years of stalled progress under current leadership. His call for a “total reset” comes weeks after resigning from the GBA board chaired by incumbent Abraham Neequaye, whom he now challenges in an election that has split the boxing community.

Dodoo’s platform emphasizes collaboration with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to implement health-focused sports initiatives and streamline talent development. “Boxing isn’t just about medals; it’s a vehicle for national wellness and unity,” he said, pledging to modernize training facilities and revive amateur leagues. His vision has drawn early support from coaches and boxers frustrated by dwindling resources and visibility.

The election, however, is no one-horse race. Dodoo faces six contenders, including incumbent Neequaye, veteran promoter Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, and businessman Ivan Bruce Cudjoe. Analysts describe the contest as a referendum on Ghana’s boxing identity—a sport once celebrated for producing world champions like Azumah Nelson but now struggling to nurture new stars.

Critics argue the GBA has faltered in securing sponsorships and updating governance, leaving young talents like Olympian Samuel Takyi to navigate systemic hurdles. “Our boxers train in dilapidated gyms while officials bicker,” said Accra-based coach Kwame Asare. “This election must prioritize athletes, not egos.”

Dodoo’s Rawlings-era pedigree lends him nostalgia-driven appeal, but rivals question his ability to navigate modern sports economics. “Passion alone won’t fund tournaments,” countered candidate Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, a sports marketer. “We need corporate partnerships, not just rhetoric.”

With voting weeks away, the sector watches closely. Ghana’s boxing community, once a continental powerhouse, now seeks a leader capable of restoring its punch—both in the ring and on the global stage.