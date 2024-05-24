Ghana Boxing Federation’s Last Shot at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Ghana’s boxing hopefuls are facing a crucial opportunity to punch their tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With the 13th African Games not serving as a qualifier, Ghanaian boxers are gearing up for the final chance to secure their spots, slated to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23 to June 3, 2024.

Under the new regulations set by the International Boxing Association (IBA), Olympic qualification has become more challenging, heightening the stakes for Ghana’s athletes. The upcoming event in Thailand represents their last opportunity to clinch coveted spots for the Paris Olympics, following the initial World Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event held earlier in Italy.

Qualification Process and Previous Events

The journey to Paris 2024 has been a series of rigorous qualification events. Here’s a recap:

European Games: Held in Poland, this event saw 17 countries securing Olympic quotas, with nations like France, Turkey, and Ireland leading the pack. African Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Dakar, Senegal, hosted this event, replacing the African Games and setting the stage for continental contenders. Asian Games: Originally slated for 2022 but postponed to 2023, this qualifier in Hangzhou, China, offered 34 coveted quotas. Panamerican Games: Santiago de Chile witnessed tough competition, adding to the Olympic roster. Pacific Games: The Solomon Islands closed out the continental qualifiers, shaping the field for Paris 2024. First World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Italy hosted the initial qualifying event, where 49 quotas were allocated, setting the stage for intense battles ahead.

Final Qualifier in Thailand

As the clock ticks down to Paris 2024, all eyes are on Bangkok, Thailand, where the last chance to secure Olympic berths will unfold. With 51 quotas up for grabs across various weight categories, the competition promises to be fierce, leaving no room for error.

Ghana’s Technical Team

Guiding Ghana’s boxing contingent is a dedicated technical team, including:

Dr. Ofori Asare : Head Coach

: Head Coach Vicent Akai Nettey : 1st Assistant Coach

: 1st Assistant Coach Elvis Robertson : 2nd Assistant Coach

: 2nd Assistant Coach Edward Asante : Team Doctor

: Team Doctor Daniel Quartey: Physiotherapist/Masseur

Conclusion

For Ghanaian boxers, the road to Paris 2024 is paved with sweat, determination, and unwavering focus. With the support of their nation behind them, these athletes are ready to step into the ring in Thailand and seize their moment of Olympic glory.